17 luxury fashion retail brands Indians love

1 Retail Brands Redefining Luxury

Increasingly, in the recent years, India’s growing luxury potential has attracted several brands to the country. This impetus has been driven by an ever-increasing base of ultra high-net worth households, which are likely to grow at 27 per cent till 2017-18.

Indian consumers are exhibiting a distinctively higher preference towards luxury fashion brands. There seems to be an ever increasing and growing appetite for all things luxury. India has hence become a growing aspirational market for international luxury and fashion brands. We are continuously seeing the more far-sighted and committed brands consolidating their position in the market by continuing to look at expansion strategies.

Despite this, the Indian market has a lot of untapped potential. As the integration of the Indian consumer with global trends continues, international fashion brands can expect to find the country an increasingly fruitful ground for growth.