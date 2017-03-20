Carnival Cinemas launches new multiplex in Kerala, aims to open 100 screens in the state

Dr Shrikant Bhasi led Carnival Cinemas launched a three-screen multiplex at Mughal Mall in Kodungallur, Kerala this week. CEO & Director, Carnival Cinemas, PV Sunil along with other directors and dignitaries from the management were present at the grand inauguration ceremony.

Carnival Cinemas Kodungallur is the first multiplex in the city. This is Carnival’s 6th cinema in Kerala.

With a seating capacity of 573 seats, Carnival Cinemas Kodungallur is equipped with world class 2K Digital Projection Technology, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, high luminosity 3D screens, lavish interiors, luxurious seating arrangements, a wide array of F&B and the best-in-class services at affordable prices.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of Carnival Cinemas’ newest three screens multiplex in Kodungallur. We are happy to launch the first multiplex in the city. Our aim is to provide state-of-the-art technology and services to our audience at reasonable prices,” said PV Sunil.

“In line with our international and national expansion plans, we have some serious growth plans in Kerala as well. We are planning to open 100 screens in the state from North to South all over by 2017,” he added.