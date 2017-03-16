Linen Club expands retail presence; opens new stores in Kerala, Hyderabad, Bangalore

Linen Club – the premium linen fabrics and garments brand from Jaya Shree Textiles, a unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, has launched 3 new exclusive showrooms recently at Aluva in Kerala, Dr AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad and Banashankari in Bangalore. This takes the total count of EBOs for Linen Club to 136.

The sprawling showrooms span around 1,000 to 1,400 sq.t. The outlets offer finest European linen fabrics and ready to wear apparels in various colours, hues and textures suitable for every occasion and climate.

The stores also offer premium custom tailoring services to the customers. To add to its newest offering, the brand also has accessories such as stoles, laptop bags, ties and scarves. The ready to wear collection from Linen Club Studio includes 100 per cent pure Linen Shirts, Trousers, Shorts and T-shirts.

The brand Linen Club is the pioneer brand of linen fabric in India. To produce the best of linen, the raw materials are sourced from France and Belgium and processed at their state of the art facilities by using the finest technology and exemplary craftsmanship along with meticulous quality policy to preserve the purity and originality of linen.