Samir Kuckreja

President

Zomato Base

Zomato has got on board, Samir Kuckreja as President to spearhead the food tech firm’s cloud-based point of sale product, Zomato Base.

Zomato Base – an android-based PoS system that offers restaurants a host of features including menu, recipe, inventory management, a built-in payment solution that accepts debit and credit card payments, CRM and real-time analytics – was launched in April 2016.

He is leading the Point of Sales business, Zomato Base. Prior to joining full-time this month, Kuckreja has worked with Zomato in the capacity of a consultant and already understands the business fairly well. The company says they are “excited to have him on board and look forward to learning from, and leveraging his unique experience in helping develop the restaurant industry ecosystem in India”.

Kuckreja was earlier also associated with the food-tech company while running his hospitality consulting venture, Tasanaya Hospitality. He was working on products such as restaurant booking as also in an advisory capacity.

He is an industry veteran, having spent over 25 years in the restaurant industry, across multiple roles. In one of his earlier roles, he was CEO for Nirula’s, which was the first ever QSR in India. He is a Trustee and was earlier the President of the National Restaurant Association of India.

Kuckreja is a graduate from Cornell University, US.