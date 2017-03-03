LeEco may soon come up with Next Gen ‘Smart TVs’

Chinese Internet and technology conglomerate LeEco that launched Super3 X Series TVs last year in India may soon bring its next generation TVs to the country.

The next series of TVs by LeEco will give the best TV viewing experience as a whole, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

LeEco’s Super3 X Series — the 55-inch Super3 X55 and the 65-inch Super3 X65 — offer 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolutions.

The 65-inch flagship model Super3 Max65 supports FPR 3D and comes with bundled glasses.

The three televisions in the Super3 series feature all-metal bodies.

While the Super3 X55 sports 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, the other two televisions come with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

With the new Next Gen TV with its video and colour-processing engine, a user can perform multiple functions with ease.

Also, high-speed memory enhances application response speed for desktop switching, 4K ultra-clear video load and seamless running of large games.