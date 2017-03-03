Apparel Manufacturers of India wraps up its 10th Edition of trade fair in Chennai

Apparel Manufacturers of India, the leading apparel group of manufacturers and traders has recently concluded the 10th edition of its trade fair in Chennai this week.

The trade fair was a three-day event which took place in the presence of leading manufacturers and traders of readymade and unstitched garments of ladies, gents and kids.

Nearly 111 top brands from Mumbai showcased their upcoming Summer Spring 2017 collection and more than 700 retailers and chain stores placed orders of more than Rs 500 million.

Some key retailers which were present at the event included T Natarajan of RAM SILKS – Pondicherry, the purchase team of Pothys, L Raveendran of S Nallaperumel & Sons – Nagercoil, Prabhuram, Purchase Head of Arrs Silks – Salem, Sudhakar from Hi Style, Ram, the sole buying agent for Sarvana Stores, Das of Nalli Silks and Purchase Manager of RMKV.

AMI has already conducted 9 fairs in Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad and for its 10th fair, it reached out to more than 3,500 retailers, MBO’s and chain stores across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the success of the trade fair, Key Organizer, Apparel Manufacturers of India, Nikhil Furia said, “We are very glad with the response we have received at our fair this time in Chennai. We had nearly 700 MBOs and retail chain stores attending our event and discussing the industry growth trends.”

“We look forward to organize a garment conclave at a much higher scale and take the trade fairs across different cities. We want AMI to be a platform where members act as catalyst for each other’s growth”, he further added.

Apparel Manufacturer of India is an organization which has been founded by Dharmesh Nandu of Femi Design and today the team includes Kamlesh Nanda of Sequins, Umesh Banni of Baniz, Nikhil Furia of Era, Rajesh Gala of Final Choice, Nitin Kankaria of Big Brother and Milind Desai of Mahudi Designer.

They kicked of their first exhibition in January 2015 with the aim of bridging the gap between retailers, agents and suppliers. It’s core purpose is to grow together and build a strong network for mutual growth and they believe that entrepreneurs can easily make their dreams a reality if each one helped other, enough to achieve their goals.