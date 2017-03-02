Zurie launches luxurious design studio in Delhi

Zurie, a multi brand luxury marketplace recently launched their Zurie Design Studio with a collection of luxe and hand-crafted jewelry in Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

Zurie’s collection comprises of hand-crafted designs across India and ethnic designer cufflinks, standout neck pieces, haute perfumes, studded clutches, beautiful earrings, all worthy for special occasions. The location of studio being feasible to access is another charm of Zurie’s to attract its designer lovers. The launch begin with a buzz by heavy loaded bikes of Harley Davidson, since Zurie have exclusive biker collection that lure these bikers to the store. ​

Zurie’s co-founder Sonam Gupta envisages the productive love for designer yet comfortable accessories in upcoming years.

“Jewelries have always been my top most passion since childhood and I look ahead positive success for this launch. Through Zurie, I intend to make guests feel more comfortable and at the same more luxurious”, says Co-founder, Zurie, Sonam Gupta.

Zurie’s collections are set for all seasons, every occasion, whether formal or informal to boost the acceptance of carrying artificial jewelries. The brand has also tied up with leading international brands like Duet Luxury, Loupe, MI Naken, Asgharali, Aseem Gioielli, Tanvi Garg, The Purple Sack and Nakhre Wali; and is proud to feature them in their marketplace. A one stop shop to experience luxury jewelry and other accessories is looking forward to a prospective growth in upcoming years.

“We would love to encourage other designers as well to showcase their labels. Zurie not only showcases different labels but also handcrafted designs across India which is a great opportunity for artisans we have in our country”, says Co-founder, Zurie, Prarit Gupta.