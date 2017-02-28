Winning Stories of Excellence: Domino’s delivered service on the go

While travelling on a train between two towns, school student Akriti wanted to eat some pizza. She realized that Domino’s has an outlet in Ara, where her train would be halting for a short time.

The only problem was that her train was scheduled to reach the station in 20 minutes. She still went ahead and called the outlet to check if they could send the delivery across to the railway station.

Her call was answered by Bijendra Kumar, who heard her out and told her that he would personally make the delivery. He quickly got the pizza ready and rushed to the station on time.

However, the train was already pulling out of the station. He spotted Akriti and ran to give her the pizza. She handed him a Rs 1,000 note. There was no time to look for change because the train had already started moving.

Bijendra let it go. He told Akriti to enjoy her pizza and that she could come back and make the payment later. Bijendra returned and paid for the pizza himself.

15 days later, Akriti stopped by the outlet to reimburse Bijendra and thank him for his exceptional service, which she was sure she wouldn’t find anywhere else.