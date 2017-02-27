Katie Price to open beauty salon

English TV personality and model Katie Price is set to launch her own salon.

The 38-year-old has decided to give her fans the chance to look just like her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I can’t wait to go pro-beauty at Excel to see what products and equipment I want in my new beauty salon opening soon,” Price tweeted.

Meanwhile, Price revealed that she has suffered hair loss due to stress and has been wearing wigs.

When a person asked on Instagram, “You’re going bald?”, Price replied: “I’ve had five children stress last year and hair loss due to it so, not extensions. So thanks for the put down!”