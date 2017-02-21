FreeCharge on-boards famous eateries to strengthen presence in foodservice category

FreeCharge, the leading digital payments firm has announced a slew of partnerships with famous eateries. The partnerships will enable e-wallet payments using FreeCharge at these famous eating joints offering the convenience of cashless and less than 10 second payments at the counter. The eateries on-boarded are from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

FreeCharge has tied up with eateries like Tom Uncle’s Maggi, Sanjay Chur Chur Naan, Dolma Aunty ke Momos, Old Famous Jalebi Waala and Berco’s in Delhi, Paradise Biryani in Hyderabad, Noor Mohammadi in Mumbai, Saravana Bhavan in Chennai and Sanjha Chulha, Eat Street, Masti 7 D and Paradise Biryani in Bengaluru.

In order to make the payment, the customer needs to provide his/her phone number along with the OTG Pin in his/her app to make the payment. At all other remaining outlets, the customer just needs to scan the QR code provided at the merchant location to complete the transaction in less than 10 seconds and walk out. Apart from the convenience and swiftness of the transaction, the associations will also help the partners in managing their cash handling cost while also solving the problem of change.

FreeCharge which has several other large scale partnership in the food category like foodpanda, Zomato, Swiggy, Haldiram’s, Mcdonalds, Domino’s, Faasos, Barista, Café Cofee day, will be reaching out to several other standalone famous eateries in the coming days to enable them with the e-wallet payment option.

Commenting on the partnerships, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon said, “FreeCharge has always focused on the habit building behaviour for its consumers and merchants. Food is one such category, which has a lot of repeat transactions and the customers can experience the ease of digital payments over time and keep on using the service for their next purchase. We have thus forged partnerships with these famous eateries to enable FreeCharge as their wallet partner. Apart from established brands, we are also on-boarding traditional or family run businesses and aim to help them bring down their operational costs along with offering their customers the option of digital payments in these changing times.”