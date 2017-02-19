Contemporary fragrance house Bombay Perfumery launches first store in Delhi

India is all set to have its very own niche perfume with the addictive woody scent of fresh masala chai; the intense aroma of Indian cardamom; the heavenly marriage of earthy ginger oil and khus – all this courtesy Bombay Perfumery, a contemporary fragrance house which crafts experimental combinations of scents.

Known for experimenting with progressive scents with an Indian twist, Bombay Perfumery is an attempt to redefine the traditional ittar/oodh in India for its patrons.

The brand has launched its first ever retail store in collaboration with Vayu Design Living, a lifestyle store at Bikaner House, New Delhi. At the store, Bombay Perfumery displayed two unisex fragrances, in addition to three for men and three for women, conceptualised by Manan Gandhi, in collaboration with renowned international Noses.

Jacques Chabert, an internationally renowned Nose has lent his expertise to international houses such as Guerlain, Chanel and Loewe, while Alexandra Carlin is known for her work with luxury fragrance house Amouage, as well as Givenchy and Victoria’s Secret.

In addition, perfumers Pierre Kurzunne and Tristan Rostain have created special fragrances for the brand.

On the occasion of the launch, Manan Gandhi said, “Bombay Perfumery has been in the making for over a year. I wanted to develop fragrances that are complex and confident, using rich perfumery traditions while showcasing beautiful, natural Indian ingredients. Each scent is a deeply personal experience.”

“We have always felt that it’s very important to align with a space that shares our very ethos. The innovation and class that Vayu brings to the table is unparalleled in the Capital and hence we felt that it would be a perfect fit for the brand. We’re very happy that Bombay Perfumery found it’s home in Delhi,” he further added.

The fragrances are: