Over last 6 month, Govt gives Khadi & Village Industries orders worth crores

The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Sunday said that it has bagged orders running into crores of rupees for supply of Khadi items from private sector as well as government agencies including hospitals and railways during the past six months.

Major orders received by the KVIC include supply of goods to 23 Central Government hospitals (Rs 150 crore), ONGC (Rs 52 crore), railways (Rs 42 crore), Air India (Rs 11 crore) and JK White Cement (Rs 17 lakh), said KVIC Chairman VK Saxena in a statement.

Besides, the KVIC has also bagged order supply of 23,000 silk jackets worth Rs 5 crore from NTPC.

“Since the Narendra Modi government came to power, KVIC has bagged largest-ever order from the Ministry of Health on February 16, 2017,” he said, adding the organisation will supply 46 Khadi products to 23 Central Government hospitals and medical research institutions across the country, such as AIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS and AIIHPH.

According to PTI, the 46 Khadi products which are approved by the Ministry for supply to hospitals include bed sheets, abdomen sheets, dressing towels, surgeon gown, surgical patient gown, kurta pajama, doctor’s coat, soaps, hand sanitizer to khadi phenyl and herbal shampoo etc.

“This is the largest institutional order for the KVIC,” Saxena said while appreciating the interest shown by Health Minister J P Nadda in promoting Khadi products.

The list of items to be supplied by KVIC to hospitals was finalized besed on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Health Ministry following a meeting between Saxena and Nadda in November last year.

KVIC will supply these items over eight months as per the individual requirements of each hospital, according to a PTI report.

Last year, the sale of Khadi products was at Rs 1,510 crore and is projected to grow 35 per cent in the current financial year. Sales have boomed over the last few years as the Government has pushed Khadi products, as per a PTI report.