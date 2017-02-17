Sixth edition of ‘I Just Did It’ released at TRRAIN Retail Awards held to honour retail industry’s best

IMAGES Group and TRRAIN released the sixth edition of ‘I Just Did it’ on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The book, which is replete with stories of customer service excellence the Indian way, is an endeavour to showcase retail employees and their passion to serve consumers.

It shares stories of retail associates who demonstrate outstanding service and go beyond the call of duty to deliver well beyond expectations.

The sixth edition of the book – which is a journey of great, passionate and emotional stories of delivering excellence as far as customer service in the country goes – was released by Chief Convenor of India Retail Forum and CMD, IMAGES Group, Amitabh Taneja, Founder TRRAIN, BS Nagesh and Chairman, K Raheja Corp, CL Raheja.

The book showcases a list of finalists for the TRRAIN Retail Awards for 2017 (held after the book launch) and also has a selection of 25 of the greatest customer service stories from the last five years.

The book identifies background, values, motivation, personality and the work environment that drive retail associates to intuitively respond to customer situations in ways that demonstrate great ownership of delivering customer satisfaction, and as a result enhancing brand loyalty.

The best stories are of past and current winners who have gone out of their way to serve the customer. In each incidence of service, they have given up on their personal comfort as well as cost. Some of them tracked customers for years to ensure that they finally get what they want while some spent money from their pocket without any expectation of getting it back – just to see a smile on the face of the consumer.

IMAGES Group and TRRAIN hope that the book encourages retailers to identify and recruit associates that demonstrate empathy and a desire to serve, provide a workplace with a climate of transparency and collaboration to enhance engagement, while balancing recognition with adequate monetary and non-monetary rewards.

The TRRAIN Retail Awards stand as a benchmark of service excellence to enable Indian retail to grow on the strength of quality of experience rather than the product sold.

TRRAIN was formed in 2011 by B S Nagesh, with the vision of empowering people in retail and works to achieve immediate and lasting change in the lives of retail associates in India.

The IMAGES Group is India’s largest retail intelligence organisation, recognised by the international retail community through its B2B Magazines, Conferences, Exhibitions, Research Volumes, and Web Portals.