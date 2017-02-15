Ruchi Soya Q3 net loss widens to Rs 216.82 from Rs 79.09 crore

Ruchi Soya Industries’ net loss widened to Rs 216.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 from Rs 79.09 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of poor sales.

The firm’s total income from operations declined to Rs 5,031.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,079.93 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Ruchi Soya sells cooking oil and soya food products under the brand names Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold, among others.

Ruchi Soya Industries has also signed an agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for physical refining and packaging of edible oils. Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the crude oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved as per their specifications.

Ruchi Soya currently has the largest edible oil refining capacity in India of 3.3 million metric tonnes per annum across 13 facilities.