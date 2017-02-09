Coffee Day Enterprises reports 2-fold increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 12.34 crore

Cafe chain Coffee Day Enterprises has reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 12.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.97 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations of the company also increased by 13.01 per cent to Rs 763.32 crore during the period under review as against Rs 675.41 crore in same quarter last fiscal, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under brand name Cafe Coffee Day, was listed on stock exchanges in October 2015.

The coffee chain’s Rs 1,150-crore initial public offer (IPO) had hit the market in October 2015.