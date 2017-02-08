Abercrombie & Fitch introduces new store concept

As a part of rebranding effort, Abercrombie & Fitch will unveil its first store remodel in more than 15 years on February 17 at the Polaris Fashion Mall in Columbus, Ohio.

The new store is designed by MJ Sagan Architecture. A&F said the new store is spread over 4,860 sq.ft. and features a boutique style that has the best customer experience in mind.

The storefront is transparent and features a metal sculpture of an A&F logo first used in the early 1900s.

Abercrombie & Fitch said they wanted to provide a unique and personal shopping experience. The updated layout is set to include more accommodating features such as, innovative fitting rooms that allow control of the lights and music.

The fitting rooms will serve as a comfortable haven from the mall or street, comprising two individual capsules within a larger, private suite. This allows each guest to share new looks with a friend or family member while also enjoying privacy. Each suite has thoughtful amenities that heighten the customer’s mood, including separate controls for light and music, as well as a phone charging dock.

Throughout the store, the collections will be merchandised to inspire the customer and showcase how pieces can be mixed together.

With a focus on seamless service, associates will be on hand to help shoppers place and pick up online orders in store. Furthermore, cash wraps will be located throughout the space, enabling a quicker and more accessible checkout experience.

The interior features a cohesive palette of modern, tactile materials including cork, bronze, galvanized steel, concrete, vegan leather, wood and marble that act as a neutral but complimentary background to the collections. The store will be subtly scented with a lighter, cleaner, gender-neutral fragrance.

A&F added they will also have more convenient check-out options.