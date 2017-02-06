Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2017

8 8 Extraordinary

We have reached a point when mass-produced items have lost some of their shine. The internet is enabling consumers to purchase and discuss the “long tail” — unique, customised and exotic products and services; these “extraordinary consumers” are grabbing some of the limelight and spelling out their needs.

Extraordinary consumers fall into “atypical” consumer categories in terms of height, security, weight, physical ability, dominant hand, music taste and sound experience or food tolerance.

These subsets are now finding a voice and calling for more buying choices and solutions-based design. Extraordinary consumers are now more outspoken when their needs are underserved, in areas like travel, hotel accommodation, furniture design and medical care as well as fashion. It transpires that these needs are also less niche and more mainstream, for example, fashion sizings for real people.