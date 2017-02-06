Rasna to expand product range with kids snack segment

Fruit juice concentrate maker Rasna is looking to capitalise on the “huge opportunity” in the evening snack space for kids and also planning to expand its overall product portfolio.

“There is a huge opportunity for Indian food product companies in the kids-back-from-school segment. We are trying to work on new products in the evening space. In our ads and our products, we are trying to take the evening snack proposition,” Rasna, Chairman and MD, Piruz Khambatta said.

With many players fighting to grab a pie in the savoury snack space, the company is focusing on the niche in the sweet snack category.

Rasna is a market leader with 85 per cent share in the Rs 1,000 crore-powdered drink space that is growing at 15-20 per cent annually.

“We have 9 plants across the country and we make 4 billion glasses each year. It is good enough for the next one year but we will be expanding it in fiscal year 2018-19. We will be having a greenfield plant but we have not decided on the location yet. We will be adding our capacity by 10-15 per cent,” Khambatta said.

He added that the third plant will also manufacture its breakfast snack Vitos.

The company, which spends 15-20 per cent of its revenues on advertising and marketing, is pushing more premium products in the rural areas.

“People in rural areas are moving to semi-premium products. We are pegging more premium products in the rural areas,” he said adding the company gets 30-35 per cent of its revenues from these markets.

Almost 70 per cent of Rasna’s sales is achieved in summer and the company will be changing the packaging for its ready to drink brand Ju-C and introducing three new flavours to the brand during its peak season.