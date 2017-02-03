Cocoatrait includes the work of young adults with special needs in subscription box

Cocoatrait promotes a new subscription box which includes artwork sketched by young adults with special needs; can be ordered on www.cocoatrait.com from across the world and delivered across India!

With an aim to achieve inclusive growth and a belief that engaging with and providing an opportunity to the special needs community motivates them and helps in unlock their true potential, Cocoatrait has worked with V-Excel Educational Trust, an NGO, which provides lifespan services to individuals with special needs.

The individuals at V-Excel have sketched a Cocoa tree and the Logo of Cocoatrait. The artwork has also been printed by individuals with special needs at V-Excel and Cocoatrait shall now include this artwork (giving due credits to the individual) in a postcard print with every fine chocolate box that is shipped out.

Also, there is now an option to choose a box with this design on the front! “I was so touched to see the excitement shown by the individuals when the assignment was given to them and the result was indeed very impressive. We are proud to make their work travel with our chocolate boxes and hope that chocolate lovers feel more socially connected and can appreciate the ability of individuals with special needs when they see this work” says L Nitin Chordia.

In continuation of their efforts to educate the audiences, promote the work of chocolate artisans who make handcrafted chocolates from India and across the globe and make these chocolates accessible across India, Cocoatrait offers a curation of Monthly Subscription, Collection and Mix & Match boxes consisting of artisanal fine chocolates.

Cocoatrait represents eight different chocolate artisans, has over 50 chocolate bars listed on its website and the chocolates include Artisanal, Bean to Bar, Single Origin, Vegan, Gluten free, Organic, Natural Flavor and Handcrafted fine chocolates from origins like India, Vietnam, Ecuador and Madagascar currently.

Cocoatrait has developed special insulated packaging to enable nationwide next day delivery using Fedex.

“These boxes address the needs of the monthly supplies of fine chocolates for a chocolate lover and also solves the problem of not being able to gift family/friends who live in other cities or back home” says L Nitin Chordia.

Cocoatrait offers one month, three months and six months subscription with an option to choose a regular or a luxury subscription box. The box is priced at Rs 1099 for the one month trial, Rs 2849 for three months and Rs 5359 for six months.

The Luxury collection is priced at Rs 2199 for the one month trial, Rs 5699 for three months and Rs 10999 for six months. Each month’s subscription box contains 3-4 fine chocolate bars handpicked by L Nitin Chordia.

Each month’s Luxury subscription box contains three to four fine chocolate bars and would not repeat month on month. The box also includes a seven step fine chocolate tasting guide and storage instructions.

The collection boxes include Classic Dark Collection, Indian Classics Collection, The Spice Collection, Salt Collection, The Chocolate Tasters collection and the Valentines collection.

“These boxes are an interesting discovery and exploration into the world of fine artisanal chocolates and would make for a memorable gift!” says Chordia.

The box is made using recyclable TIN and can also be re-used. The first month’s subscription box is shipped out the very next day of placing an order and the subsequent monthly boxes are shipped out during the second week of each month.