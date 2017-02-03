Forever 21 opens first store in Tamil Nadu in a bid to expand nationally

Forever 21, a leading fast fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd launched its first store in Chennai for its young and fashion-conscious consumers, aiming to further strengthen its foothold in the Southern market with a foray in Tamil Nadu.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha along with India Business Head, Forever 21, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Abhinav Zutshi, inaugurated the store.

The store is spread over 10,000 Sq.ft of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at the Express Avenue Mall. The store will showcase the Spring Summer collection and will stock a wide variety and range of chic fashion at competitive prices.

Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will feature the retailer’s other brands, including 21MEN, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men of all ages; Love & Beauty a cosmetics line; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line. With this new store, the brand has increased its store count to 14.

“We are excited to launch our first store in Chennai. Forever 21 is a name celebrated by the style conscious and trend-savvy shoppers and we bring in the latest fashion from the International fashion circuit to the style conscious youth of our country at great prices. The fantastic response from our consumers has encouraged us to explore new markets in metros and other cities. Our Chennai store will offer the latest in women’s and men’s fashion,” Zutshi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.