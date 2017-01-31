PVR Cinemas introduces wine, jazz lounge

In an effort to expand its luxury portfolio, PVR Cinemas on Tuesday announced the opening of The Den, a wine and jazz lounge, at its Director’s Cut facility in south Delhi.

The 20-seater premium lounge, which has custom-made furniture, mood lighting and vintage artworks from around the world, is located at the Ambience Mall in the capital’s Vasant Kunj area. But it is exclusively reserved for Sapphire members at PVR Director’s Cut, read a statement.

With wine cellars stocking over 200 bottles of wine and champagne from across the globe, The Den’s menu has been curated by chefs Mayank Tiwari and Yutaka Saito.

CEO, Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas, Renaud Palliere said: “The theme of the lounge has been designed with extreme attention to fine details, exemplary hospitality and culinary excellence.”

“The magnificence of The Den will be a gem to the luxury collection of cinemas, where one can enjoy movies and fine dining under the same roof,” he added.

The Den experience will be enhanced by jazz nights.