Sephora exclusively launches BECCA in India

Arvind Lifestyle Brands backed Sephora exclusively launches new colour and complexion brand BECCA in India.

BECCA in collaboration with Sephora enters with curated product line that includes primers, concealers, foundations, blushes and highlighters that use the beauty of light to enhance the complexion.

BECCA is acquired by The Estee Lauder Group.

Commenting on the launch, Business Director and CE of Sephora India, Vivek Bali said in a statement, “Sephora believes in adding brands that have a unique appeal to the women of today. Indian women are loving the trend of natural beauty that’s being trend casted globally. BECCA makes for a wonderful addition to the family. We want you to think lightweight, luxurious and advanced yet natural which makes your entire beauty routine a more enjoyable experience while still performing all day.”

Adding to this, Global Brand Ambassador and International Makeup Artist at BECCA, Kerry Cole says, “Perfection is yours to define. Whatever you want to achieve, perfected skin is the essential starting point. Through premium formulas and expert tips, BECCA can help you attain a natural, effortless complexion that elevates your every look. We look forward to styling Indian women in our distinct range of highly curated selection of cosmetics that further reveal your natural beauty rather than covering it up.”

Arvind Lifestyle Brands entered into the beauty and cosmetics segment through a partnership with Sephora last year and currently has 11 stores in India.