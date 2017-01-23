Tapzo integrates food delivery services Swiggy, Zomato, Freshmenu and Fassos

App only services and content platform Tapzo has integrated Swiggy, Zomato, Freshmenu and Faasos on its portal in a bid to give its customers the choice of ordering from multiple food players on a single interface.

Tapzo is being positioned as an app aggregator, which allows consumers access to 35 plus apps without having to download them all.

Apart from food, the app includes categories like cabs, recharge facilities, bill payments, online deals, local deals, news, videos, horoscope and cricket updates. It has partnered with Swiggy, Zomato, Nearbuy, Fassos, Freshmenu, Uber, and Ola among others to provide its all-in-one service.

According to a report in Livemint, Tapzo is targeting to clock 20 million transactions by the end of the year. The average ticket size of each transaction on Tapzo is around Rs 200.

Founded in 2009 as a complaint redressal forum called Akosha, Tapzo was re-launched as Helpchat which was a personal assistant platform with chatting feature. It has now been relaunched in its latest avataar as Tapzo.

The idea behind Tapzo is to provide the consumer with a single platform which will save his phone memory as well as provide him with all the services he needs in one place.