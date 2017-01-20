Amazon rings in 2017 with the first big online sale of the year

Amazon India has kicked off the first big Amazon sale of 2017 – Great Indian Sale- in which a wide range of products will be made available at discounted prices. The sale will run from January 20 – January 22.

Some of the discounts that consumers can avail of include a minimum 50 per cent off on brands like American Tourister and Puma and up to 50 per cent off on Vero Moda and Hidesign, as listed on its website. Books, movies and music are also available on purchase at discounts as steep as 80 per cent.

In addition to deductions on prices, the e-commerce player also have attractive cashback offers for the three-day sale with its tie-up with SBI. On purchases beyond Rs 4,999, users can avail 15 per cent and 10 per cent cashback on app and website purchases, respectively.

Amazon India is even pushing its Amazon Pay service by offering cashback to use its wallet service. For orders between Rs. 250 and Rs. 4,999, users can avail 10 per cent cashback when they shop on the Amazon India website and 15 per cent cashback (maximum Rs. 750) when they shop via the Amazon app during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017.

Amazon India Prime members get access to top deals 30 minutes before non-Prime members. Amazon Prime membership currently starts at Rs 499 for the year, although the pricing is expected to go up to Rs 999 after one year.