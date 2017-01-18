Flipkart launches new program to safeguard delivery staff

or the safety of their field executives or “Wishmasters”, e-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday launched “Project Nanjunda” that enables them to raise an alarm in case of an emergency.

The project has been named after “Wishmaster” Nanjunda Swamy, who was found murdered in Vijayanagar here recently.

“Over the days following the demise of Wishmaster Nanjunda Swamy, our teams have worked relentlessly to deliver this feature in less than a month in order to ensure our field staff is safe while on their delivery trips,” said Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Flipkart, in a statement.

The Wishmasters’ mobile phones will be equipped with an app that features an SOS button, called “Nanjunda”.

During an emergency, a field executive can trigger an SOS by pressing the “Nanjunda” button which sends SMS and email notifications, alerting the hub-in-charge and nearest field executives.

It requires only mobile network connectivity to operate this feature, thus making it effective in virtually any place within India, the company said.