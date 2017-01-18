Walmart to add 10,000 retail jobs in the US in 2017

Walmart, which had announced a year ago it would close 269 underperforming stores, including 154 that employ approximately 10,000 workers, in the United States, has now announced that it will add 10,000 retail jobs in the country this year.

The announcement has won the company praise from President-elect Donald Trump in a tweet.

“Thank you to General Motors and Walmart for starting the big jobs push back into the U.S.!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Walmart said Tuesday it would expand, renovate or relocate 59 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Most of the 10,000 new employees will be located in stores, while some of the jobs will come from expanding or improving e-commerce services.

The expansion and remodeling of stores will also lead to the creation of 24,000 temporary construction jobs.

The company – which has been laying off thousands of US employees and shifting its core focus to e-commerce – said it would create 10,000 jobs, equal to less than 1 per cent of its US workforce, this year as part of a $6.8 billion capital spending plan announced in October.

In 2013, Walmart had committed to purchase $250 billion more in American-made, grown, assembled and sourced products by 2023. It had then estimated that it would add 1 million US jobs.