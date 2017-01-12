Voonik ropes in Groupon’s Himmat Padode as Chief Data Scientist

Fashion marketplace Voonik on Thursday, told PTI that they hired Groupon’s Himmat Singh Padode as Chief Data Scientist.

Padode will report to Voonik CEO Sujayath Ali.

“At Voonik, we are creating a technology driven fashion platform. Himmat has hands-on experience in data driven personalization and prediction models and is an ideal person to lead Voonik’s data team,” CEO and Founder, Voonik.com, Sujayath Ali was quoted by PTI.

The company has been revamping the top leadership team recently and has appointed Prabhakar Sunder, former Finance Head of Myntra, as CFO and Amazon Veteran Raghu Lakkapragada as COO.

“I think, adding analytic to a completely impulse purchase based fashion category, is a leap of faith. I am very excited about the prospects of the role and the culture of the company,” Padode further told PTI.

Padode was leading Groupon’s international data team. He comes with 14 years of experience in data science and insights field, across companies like Essar, Religare and holds a BE and MBA degree.

Voonik has an annual GMV rate of over US $ 120 million. It has over 20 million registered users with 17 million app downloads.