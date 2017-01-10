Jugnoo expands meal category with midnight delivery service

Jugnoo, a hyperlocal startup, power-driven by its vast auto-rickshaw network, expands its Meals category with midnight delivery service.

Effectively gratifying its customer demands, the late night service is aimed at filling in the gap of midnight food service in the Tri-city area in Chandigarh, offering quality home-style food with doorstep delivery at reasonable prices. Moreover, identifying limited food options as another pain point in the midnight meal service category, Jugnoo offers a daily changing menu, featuring Punjabi, Mughlai, Chinese, Hyderabadi, snacks and much more.

Describing the status of midnight meal service in the Tri-city area, CFO, Jugnoo, Nitish Singh who is heading Fresh and Meals verticals, said, “A lot of our customers in the meals category had been sending requests for late night services. After delving deeper in the segment, we realized that food offered in midnight services, were either not good or were priced at sky high rates. Furthermore, limited food options were other drawbacks irking users. Factoring in these shortcomings, we haven’t kept the food at high margins, but high volume of orders is something that’ll make this offering viable.”

Within a week of its launch, Jugnoo’s midnight service witnessed 50 orders per night in its two given delivery slots viz. 12:00 am – 1:00 am and 1:00 am – 2:00 am. The brand plans to expand this service further by adding more delivery slots in coming weeks.

While the IT workforce and call center employees form a major chunk of Jugnoo’s target audience at present, it aims at serving a bigger audience and wishes to serve everyone who craves for something delicious at any time of the day. Adding an element of surprise for customers, Jugnoo recently also added breakfast delivery service in the same category, with two slots – 9:30 am – 10:30 am and 10:30 am – 11:30 am.