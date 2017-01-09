Tarun Tahiliani joins hands with OBEETEE for India inspired rugs collection

Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani has collaborated with OBEETEE, one of the leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, to unveil an exclusive collection of handmade carpets centred on the theme of ‘Proud to be Indian’.

The initiative was led by OBEETEE’s design team and supported by Tahiliani and the rugs were launched at an event held at Bikaner House here.

About the idea behind this line, OBEETEE Chairman Rudra Chatterjee told IANS: “We started this brand in 1920 and we are almost 100 years old. Over the years, we have seen designs that are Persian, Turkish, and then we get demands from customers from Britain, Germany and America.

“India today is the largest manufacturer of carpet world, our brand being the largest manufacturer in India… however we don’t fully reflect the massive design talent that India have. Also the motifs from Lucknow, Agra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, we don’t reflect those motifs adequately. There hasn’t been a collection which is fully Indian in its design, hence this line…. Its not only made in India but designed and conceptualised in Indian heritage.”

According to Chatterjee, OBEETEE’s vision to introduce the incredible Indian craft to the rest of the world, sees the coming together of India’s leading designers to display high end couture rug pieces that have never been woven before.

While Tahiliani has designed the brand’s maiden India-inspired collection, it has also brought on board, other illustrious designers of the Indian design circuit like Raghavendra Rathore, Abraham & Thakore, to conceptualise this ambitious project ‘Proud to be Indian’.

“I always loved carpets and was interested by the idea. It’s fantastic to lend your creative hands to such things. I totally relate to this India inspired line since I am the supporter of all things Indian. Giving a contemporary version of India to this line has been amazing,” Tahiliani told IANS.

Seamlessly blending the traditional and the contemporary, these carpets designed by the designer for the brand are a nod to India’s glorious heritage and to her vibrant present. As the name suggests, Antique Frames is based on the borders painted in the most elaborate refinement, on the periphery of most Indian/Mughal miniature paintings.

The second segment glorifies the traditional embroidery art of chikankari; the blocks, have been sourced from the cornices of the local architecture and have jaals and vines from the Persian gardens. The canvases painted by the designer himself inspire the third segment.

The limited edition designs will also be taken across the globe, beginning with US in February. A series of exclusive exhibitions and receptions will also be held in honor of each designer in New York, spanning next few months.