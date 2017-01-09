Snapdeal holds Welcome 2017 sale on January 8-9

Snapdeal, the online marketplace, is holding its Welcome 2017 sale, to usher in the New Year at a high note for its customers.

According to the e-commerce player, Shoppers can choose from a range of attractive offers, with discounts of up to 70 per cent on clothing, mobile phones, home, electronics, and luggage, among other categories.

Customers can also avail a 15 per cent discount on payments made through the SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards.

On choosing the prepaid option, customers can also get an automatic upgrade to the premier Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14 day return policy, at no extra cost.