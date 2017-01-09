After Delhi, Gurugram, Meatigo enters Mumbai

Online fresh meat and seafood provider, Meatigo, has expanded its operations in Mumbai after getting an encouraging response from meat lovers in Delhi and Gurugram after introducing the brand in June 2016. The meat lovers can order fresh meat and seafood online on Meatigo’s website- www.meatigo.com.

It offers great variety for all non-veg lovers, right from farm fresh chicken, mutton, bacon, sushi-grade salmon, cold cuts, sausages and ready to eat meat products like kebabs, meatballs, etc.

Headed by Siddhant Wangdi, Meatigo follows a strict process right from farms till the consumer receives the products. Origin of Meatigo has its roots in Siddhant’s love for non-veg food especially juicy, succulent quality meat. Further, the meat section continued to be a forgotten segment, with lack of quality products and knowledge of the products being sold. This planted a germ of an idea to offer Indian consumers the best quality meat with international packaging delivered at the right temperatures, comparable with the best anywhere in the world.

Meatigo will also be launching an exotic range of Japanese delicacies for the first time in India along with easy-cook chicken momos, bacon jam and other eclectic fares later in January.

“What makes a dish a great dish is the freshness and quality of the ingredients being used, and we at Meatigo want to give the consumers the best meat to take the dish from average to the best it can be, because it does matters where the meat comes from. At Meatigo, we personally check, taste and finally source our selections from the best of farms and trusted partners and we are confident that our meat is delicious. We ensure the best of packaging is used by our partners to preserve the freshness, taste and quality and we ensure the product reaches our customers at the right time and at the right temperatures, so there in no compromise on quality and safety,” said CEO and Founder, Meatigo, Siddhant Wangdi.

According to the company, they have testified about its top-notch meat quality, packaging and excellent taste. To source this premium quality produce, Meatigo has tied up with key partners and vendors like Prasuma, a pioneer in the fresh and chilled segment and now synonymous with good quality meat. This amalgamation of vast experience, new line thinking and cutting-edge technology certainly puts Meatigo in a very advantageous position.

Meatigo aims to be a one-stop meat destination with everything meat under one roof. Also as per their expansion plan they will be launching very soon in Bengaluru and Kolkata.