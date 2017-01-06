Umang Tewari opens The Junkyard Cafe in Mumbai

The Junkyard Cafe, which was conceptualized by Umang Tewari a year back in Delhi is now migrating to Mumbai with its success with two outlets in Saket and Rajouri Garden after CP.

According to a ANI report: The ambience which has Mona Lisa and Michael Jackson created out of junk, became such a hit in Delhi that taking the concept to a new height in Mumbai became the logical step.

Talking about the unique concept Umang Tewari was quoted by ANI as saying “‘Junk here is funk”, when I launched the Junkyard Cafe in Delhi, we paved a fresh change in the way the city partied. Now we are gearing up to replicate the magic multi-fold in Mumbai’s party circuit with The Junkyard Cafe opening at three different locations.”

“I am sure Mumbaiwallas will love the place and will take gastronomy food and nightlife revolution to an all-together different level. My fascination for strong personalities reflects in the signature walls of the cafe which make them look lifelike. The Junkyard Cafe aspires to become a place which will be frequented by those who like to keep it casual and enjoy a satiating meal in a funky environment,” Tiwari was further quoted by ANI as saying.

The Junkyard Cafe brings this extremely unique concept and first of its kind in Mumbai. It is a grungy resto-pub with three outlets in the capital, and it has been recently launched in Hill Road, Bandra.

Now, it’s time for Mumbai to embrace the revolution in the form of Umang Tewari’s Magnum Outlet ‘The Junkyard Cafe’.

The first outlet being launched in Bandra the hep suburb queen of the city opened to the party hungry Mumbaikars on December 16, 2016.

Right from live bands, singers and international artists, the Junkyard Cafe provides the kind of entertainment which Mumbai has not seen yet. The food menu is high on health meter with offerings that are nutritious, healthy and priced very reasonably.

This experience will be further enhanced by the introduction of a new segment of sea food, designed by the experts at The Junkyard Cafe. This segment aims to bring forth the choicest of the sea food delicacies and highlight the signature dishes.

Tewari reiterates that The Junkyard cafe is for those who don’t want to compromise on their experience when they step out to eat. The cafe is a gateway to best food, drinks, live gigs and ambience.

Currently Big Fish Ventures includes four brands including the Vault Cafe, Garam Dharam, The Junkyard Cafe and OMG. Also, the company is in talks with Arbaaz Khan to launch a cafe named ‘Dabbang’ soon.