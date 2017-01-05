Relaxo announces new future ready brand identity for young India

Relaxo Footwears Ltd., India’s leading footwear brand has announced its new brand identity by imbibing the wave of positive transformation within its dynamic core. Taking a futuristic step towards progress, the brand new logo reflects the trust and legacy of Relaxo along with the changing needs of the young Indian consumers.

The logo reflects optimism on how Relaxo wants to be perceived in the future. The fresh look carries the hint of existing logo as well as highlights the future ready approach of the brand. The refreshed palette of Berry Blue and Sunny Yellow symbolizes transformation, optimism and positive growth of brand. With its new look, Relaxo is all geared up to meet the quality and choice expectations of the trendsetting young India.

The new brand identity represents brand’s commitment of building successful business relationships and delivering quality products to the ever evolving customers. It signifies young, contemporary and stylish approach that reflects brand’s personality and incorporates its rich heritage.

Owing to its strong brand legacy, Relaxo has been creating benchmarks in footwear industry with its product innovations and leadership qualities. Relaxo has received India’s most attractive brand award by TRA Research 2016 and also it has been featured in Fortune India 500 list under the category of India’s largest Corporation and The Next 500, rank 41 in 2016. Sparx, from the house of Relaxo has been mentioned as ‘Most Trusted Footwear Brand’ in India in ‘The Brand Trust Report-2016. Ramesh Kumar Dua, MD, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., has been awarded in Best CEO category award by Business Today and Business World in 2016.

Director, Relaxo, Gaurav Dua said, “With a strong legacy of success and leadership, it was our responsibility to build a future-ready brand Relaxo. We are an ever-evolving brand that has stayed true to the core values of being reliable and approachable across India. With the rebranding exercise, we have also infused youthful and transformational spirit that is important for the growth of internal & external stake holders of the brand.”

“The new Relaxo visual identity signifies effortless movement towards progress. It represents the positive spirit of Relaxo as an enabler to progress,” he added.

Relaxo brings a fine combination of comfort, style, and workmanship under its popular brands including Sparx, Bahamas, Flite and Schoolmate, which are endorsed by top Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Relaxo has a strong retail presence in the country with 261 stores spread across 143 cities in 9 states, where customers can experience and choose from the wide-ranging portfolio for children, men, women and professionals. The brand is expanding its reach aggressively in key target markets in South and West besides its strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and North East.