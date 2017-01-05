Export of spices from India grow both in value and volume

Spices exports from India in the first half of fiscal 2016-17 grew both in value and volume, the Spices Board of India said here on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Board here, this happened on account of increase of shipments of nutmeg, mace, cumin and garlic registering a five per cent in volume to 4,37,360 tonnes during April-September 2016, compared to 4,14,780 tonnes in the first half of the previous fiscal.

In value terms during the same period, exports registered a seven per cent growth to touch Rs 8,415.97 crore.

Chilli became the most exported spice for the April-September 2016 period with the shipment of 1,65,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 2,307.75 crore.

Garlic exports contributed substantially to the overall growth during the period, after rising 132 per cent in value terms and 55 per cent in quantity, while the export of nutmeg and mace grew by 81 per cent in quantity as compared to last year and saw a 69 per cent increase in value, Cumin exports rose by 49 per cent to 68,600 tonnes, as compared to 45,894 tonnes during the same period in the previous year.