Textiles Ministry rolled special package in 2016 to boost jobs, exports

Textiles Ministry today said it took several measures in 2016 with an aim to boost job creation, investment, production and exports.

According to a PTI report: Listing the initiatives which the Ministry has taken this year, it said a special package was rolled out in June to support the apparel sector.

“The year 2016 witnessed the Ministry of Textiles taking several initiatives for the development of the textiles sector, with a focus on boosting employment generation, investment, production and export promotion,” it was quoted by PTI as saying.

Given the potential of the made-ups sector, the Government earlier this month approved a special package to create large scale direct and indirect employment of up to 11 lakh over the next three years.

Further, it said that to meet the needs of the industry for a skilled workforce and thereby support its competitiveness, the Integrated Skill Development Scheme has so far imparted training to a total of 8.49 lakh people, out of which 7.50 lakh have been assessed and 5.79 lakh placed.