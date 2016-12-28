Priya Cherian Head Talent Acquisition and HR Director Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba has roped in Flipkart’s HR Director Priya Cherian to head its talent acquisition and HR operations in India.

Priya, who joined Flipkart in April 2016, resigned from her post of HR Director with the Bengaluru-based e-tailer.

Prior to this, she had held the post of HR Director at Yahoo for almost seven years.

At Alibaba, Priya is be working with K Guru Gowrappan, who is spearheading the e-commerce company’s India foray.

Priya has also worked with WorkFlowOne as HR Partner and with Reynolds and Reynolds as Senior HR Consultant.