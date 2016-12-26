Akai re-enters India, eyes Rs 2,00 crore sales in 4 years

Japanese consumer brand Akai has re-entered the Indian market and has tied up with a local Indian electronics distributor to begin sales.

Akai, which re-entered the Indian market through its licensee Hometech Digital – a part of the Paras Group – is aiming at around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore sales in next four years.

Hometech Digital has launched around 60 products under Akai brand in categories including LED TV, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, air purifiers and home appliances.

As part of its strategy, the company will position itself among the B segment customers, who want quality product but cannot afford the top brands.

Akai had first come to India in 1995 by launching its range of colour televisions. However, it lost market share to Korean rivals like LG and Samsung. It is expecting around 65 per cent sales from consumer electronics and the rest from the appliances sector this time around.

The company says it will spend around Rs 150-200 crore on branding and marketing, and also bank on brand recall of Akai.

Akai is also in talks with leading e-commerce channels as it expects a good volume from the online platform as its popularity is increasing.

Besides, the company is also focusing on the consumer satisfaction aspect and have already made 55 service centres operational in eight states.

Akai, which was founded in Japan (1929), is now based in Singapore. It is now held by Hong Kong-listed Grande Holdings Ltd, which has other Japanese brands such as Nakamichi and Sansui in its fold.