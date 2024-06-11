Register Now
Key Implementations in Last 2 Years
  • Multi-brand consumer website/ app launched
  • SAP S4Fashion implemented
Impact of the Implementations

Enables consumers to shop for all lifestyle brands on one website/ app.

Career History
  • Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.
    CDIO (Nov 2018 - present)
  • Aditya Birla Group
    Joint President (Feb 2016 - Oct 2018)
  • Sutherland
    Senior Vice President - IT (Jun 2011 - Jan 2016)
  • WNS Global Services
    Senior Vice President - IT (Mar 2004 - Jul 2011)
  • Asianet Satellite Communications
    Senior Vice President (Jul 2002 - Mar 2004)
  • Hathway Cable & Datacom Pvt. Ltd.
    Chief Technology Officer (Jan 1998 - Jun 2002)
3 Game Changing Technologies
  • Gen AI
  • Circular fashion
  • Social commerce
Tech Mantra

Devil is in the detail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is a part of the leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. It has a portfolio of 25+ most-loved apparel brands in India. ABFRL has made significant strides in expanding its digital commerce capabilities with D2C websites/apps and building leading presence on marketplaces.

