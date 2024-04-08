Register Now
Consumer Durables & IT

Unicorn opens its largest Apple Premium Partner Store in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

To celebrate the launch, Unicorn is offering exciting discounts across all Apple products

New Delhi: Apple Premium Reseller in India Unicorn has opened its first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at the Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune, a release by the company said.

Spread over 2,000 sq. ft., the new store is the largest Apple premium store by Unicorn,  the company said. It offers the latest Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches, along with a wide range of accessories from Apple and other manufacturers, the release added.

To celebrate the launch, Unicorn is offering exciting discounts across all Apple products, including up to 13% off on any iPhone, 22% off on any MacBook, 14% off on any iPad, and 5% off on any Apple Watch.

Moreover, customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs.10,000 with ICICI and SBI Bank cards, free accessories worth Rs.4999/- on purchasing an accessories bundle, and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs.10,000 for old devices.

As of now, Unicorn has 65 stores and 33 service centres across 6 cities, Unicorn offers service and care for all Apple devices under one roof.

Sharp appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman for India Business

Karampuri will spearhead the display business and elevate SHARP's brand presence in IndiaNew Delhi: Japanese electronics firm Sharp on...

