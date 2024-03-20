Nykaa brings beauty brand Florence by Mills to India

The products are exclusively available on Nykaa’s platforms including Nykaa app, website and across Nykaa’s retail stores

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa has brought the beauty brand Florence by Mills to the Indian market, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Florence by Mills is created by British actress and activist Millie Bobby Brown, which specifically caters to Gen Z consumers.

“We are thrilled to exclusively launch Florence by Mills on Nykaa, bringing Brown’s vision of clean and affordable beauty to our customers. We believe that this collaboration will resonate strongly with our Gen Z audience, empowering them to embrace their individuality and redefine beauty standards,” said Anchit Nayar, executive director of Nykaa Beauty.

The products are exclusively available on Nykaa’s platforms including Nykaa app, website and across Nykaa’s retail stores.

“I wanted to create something for me and my generation, a brand that reflects us and our self-expression while being good for you, simple to use, and suitable for changing, transitional skin. With Florence by Mills, everyone can discover and build their own beauty philosophy with clean, accessible, and easy-to-use beauty essentials,” said Brown.

Nykaa’s international brand portfolio also includes Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, Kiehl’s, Dr. Barbara Sturm, YSL Beauty, MAC, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Carolina Herrera, Benefit Cosmetics and Laneige.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar as a digital-first omni-channel beauty platform. Its first offline store was launched at the Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2014.

The company expanded its product categories by introducing Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man in 2018. Currently, Nykaa operates stores in formats like Nykaa Luxe, Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Kiosks.

Operated under beauty and fashion e-tailer FSN e-Commerce Ventures, the brand reported a 97.55% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.18 crore for the December 2023 quarter.