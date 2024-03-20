Focus on making stores experiences better: Debdeep Sinha

The 2024 outlook for Mumbai-based apparel major Raymond Ltd. is positive said Debdeep Sinha, Chief Business Officer, Apparel, Raymond Ltd.

“We are on an expansion path and it’s an aggressive path that we have laid out for all our brands. We will be growing the business across channels for all brands,” Sinha told IndiaRetailing.

Commenting on the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) to be held in Mumbai in May, Sinha emphasised that the primary focus should be on customer experience. He feels that retail businesses should focus on making stores places with better customer experience.

“Technology should also be a key focus as it’s a tech-enabled world that we live in. India is a country where almost 60% to 70% of the population is below 30 years and is tech savvy,” added Sinha.

Sinha also stressed important tech implementation benefits like a smart trial room, automated checkout counters, auto-replenishment for inventory and so on that help enhance customer satisfaction.

“The omnichannel approach has helped us order from anywhere, get it picked up from the store, and manage the return to a store. These are all things which will help to improve customer satisfaction and experience,” added Sinha.