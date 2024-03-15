Starbucks opens store at Yamuna Expressway

It is Starbucks’ second store along the expressway linking Delhi, Noida, Mathura, and Agra

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its new highway store on the Yamuna Expressway, an access-controlled highway situated in the state of Uttar Pradesh, a company official wrote on social media on Thursday.

It is Starbucks’ second store along the expressway linking Delhi, Noida, Mathura, and Agra.

“Excited to announce the launch of our new store last weekend at Yamuna Expressway (Agra-Delhi stretch),” said Rahul Chaudhary, business development head – North at Starbucks India in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Strategically positioned at the 16 km mark along the Yamuna Expressway, this Starbucks store serves as the final rest stop for travellers journeying from Agra, Vrindavan or Mathura to Noida, Delhi or Haryana. The remainder of the expressway until Delhi is access controlled, which designed only for high-speed vehicular traffic.

Recently, the coffee retailer has reached the 400-store milestone in India with a new store in Coimbatore located at The Lakshmi Mills.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

The company is currently aiming to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 or one new store opening every three days.