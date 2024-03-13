The company inaugurated two new brick-and-mortar stores in Bandra West and Vasai East, Maharashtra

New Delhi: Mumbai-based apparel brand Powerlook plans to establish 50 outlets across India by 2027, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The release added, that the company inaugurated two new brick-and-mortar stores in Bandra West and Vasai East, Maharashtra.

“We believe in the significance of physical stores, allowing customers to engage with our products before making a purchase. With the launch of these stores, we are not just expanding geographically, but also enhancing the overall shopping experience for our patrons,” said Raghav Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook Apparels.

In addition to new stores, the brand’s expansion strategy includes targeting tier 1, 2, and 3 cities and product range expansion that includes shoes, accessories, and new international clothing styles.

At present, the brand has more than 700 SKUs and has a presence on popular online platforms like Myntra and Flipkart. The company aims for Rs 100 crore in FY 2023-24.