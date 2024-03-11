Register Now
Swiss luxury watch brand Breitling enters Chennai

Breitling store, Chennai; Source: LinkedIn
The new outlet of Breitling is located on the upper ground floor of Phoenix Palladium Mall, Velachery

Bengaluru: Swiss luxury watch brand Breitling has launched its first exclusive boutique in Chennai, an industry official wrote on social media on Sunday. The new outlet is located on the upper ground floor of Phoenix Palladium Mall,  Velachery, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

“Breitling opened its store at the upper ground floor of Palladium Chennai. This is Breitling second exclusive boutique store in India,” said Sarath Kumar, assistant manager at The phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The mall also hosts luxury watch brands such as Horology, Ethos, Montblanc, Omega and more.

The brand is gearing up to open two more exclusive boutique outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the near future.

Breitling was founded in Saint-Imier by Swiss watchmaker and businessman Léon Breitling in the year 1884. In 2022,  Partners Group, a Swiss investment and private equity firm, took over the majority of the company. Currently, the 140 year old brand is present in over 23 countries.

Presently, the watchmaker retails in India through its exclusive store in Hyderabad, along with multi-brand watch stores such as Ethos, Horology, and Kapoor Watch, among others.

