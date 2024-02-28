Reliance Consumer Products partners with Elephant House

This association will help RCPL bring new products to Indian consumers in addition to the already existing beverage portfolio

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has partnered with Sri-Lankan beverages brand Elephant House to manufacture, market, distribute and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India, a joint release by the companies said.

This association will help RCPL bring new products to Indian consumers in addition to the already existing beverage portfolio that includes brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik.

Last year, the company also partnered with another Sri Lanka-headquartered Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Private) Ltd. (Maliban).

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley and Lemonade to name a few.

“Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with a deep-rooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choices and value propositions through quality products. Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House’s established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years,” said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer (COO), Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

This comes at a time when RCPL is rapidly scaling up its multi-channel operations to reach more consumers across diverse markets. The company currently offers beverages and confectionery. In-home and personal care, it has products such as dishwashing liquids, laundry detergent, soaps and toilet cleaners.

“We are proud to announce the expansion of the Elephant House brand to the Indian market. Our partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Limited marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments. We look forward to the opportunity this partnership brings, to provide refreshing and innovative beverage options to meet the diverse preferences of Indian Consumers,” said Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John Keells Group.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 18,700+ stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its new commerce initiative.

Its FMCG subsidiary, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, aims to provide a wide range of products under a versatile brand portfolio that serves the daily needs of millions of Indians. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023.