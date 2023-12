The Pansari Group is into selling branded commodities and value-added foods through its website, marketplaces, quick commerce and Hotels, restaurants and cafes (HoReCa). The North-India-based brand is now aiming to go national with an established presence in South India and a foray into West India. Shammi Agarwal, Director, Pansari Group speaks to IndiaRetailing.com about expansion plans, targets for the financial year and India having a greater potential than international markets.