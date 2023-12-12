Beauty brand Nat Habit raises $10.2 million in series B funding

The company is currently clocking an Annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 82 Crore

New Delhi: D2C Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit has raised $10.2 million in series B funding led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), a release by the company stated on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures along with other investors including Amazon India Fund, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and Sharrp Ventures, the release added.

In 2022, Nat Habit successfully secured $4 million in its Series A round, spearheaded by Fireside Ventures, renowned for its focus on consumer brands. It also has Peak XV Partners as an investor. Past funding has helped the brand grow more than 4X in revenue, improve its reach in marketplaces, invest in R&D and expand its portfolio of products in the last 2 years.

Founded by Swagatika Das in 2019, Nat Habit remains steadfastly committed to its ‘100% Natural Care’ mission. The company is currently clocking an Annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 82 Crore.

It plans to allocate the funds strategically to propel growth and expansion (new categories, retail, R&D, and talent). With this strategy, Nat Habit eyes a 4X+ growth in the $30Bn beauty and personal care market to land at 350Cr ARR in the next 24 months.

“With the recent Series B funding, we aim to double down on our efforts in terms of building a stronger community and making larger strides towards making Nat Habit the go-to brand for every Indian’s daily personal care needs,” said Swagatika Das, Founder, Nat Habit.

Nat Habit today serves nearly 14 lakh customers, ships 15,000 units per day, and has 35 product lines. More than 70% of its users hail from Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities while the brand sees a good 30% demand from Tier 3 cities and beyond.

Over the next 24 months, Nat Habit envisions expanding its product portfolio which currently includes Malais (moisturisers), Hair Oils, Facewash, Ubtans and more. There will be channel expansion into offline and a substantial focus on creating more brand awareness.

Additionally, approximately $2 million will be used to give exit to angels and very early-stage investors – nearly 4.5 to 5X returns over 4 years.