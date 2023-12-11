Home decor brand Nestasia opens first store in North

Nestasia plans to open over 20 stores in 2024

New Delhi: Home decor brand Nestasia has announced the inauguration of its first offline store in Delhi, a release by the company stated on Monday.

The new 580 sq. ft. outlet is located at the DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi.

According to the release, the newly launched store will be the first store in North India from the Kolkata-based brand.

The brand is on a path to fulfilling its vision of opening over 20 stores in 2024. The last launched store was in Bengaluru last month.

The new store in Delhi displays about 1,100 products spread across seven categories that include Dining, Kitchen, Decor, Soft Furnishings, Bath, Bags and Stationery which further include top-performing sub-categories like drinkware, glassware, bakeware, office essentials, decor accents, vases, frames and more.

“Delhi NCR has been our biggest market for online sales. Hence, it was a natural choice to pick Delhi as our location for offline expansion. Starting our North India offline story with Delhi and a prominent location like DLF Avenue makes it a very exciting first in hopefully many more to come within the next few months,” said Aditi Murarka, Co-Founder, Nestasia.

Since its launch in 2019, Nestasia has achieved a conversion rate of over 80% from in-store customers. The release added that the average order value (AOV) in offline transactions exceeds that of online orders by 30%.

By the close of 2024, Nestasia aims to derive 20% of its revenue from offline stores. In the fiscal year 2022, Nestasia concluded with a net revenue of Rs 21.8 crore and anticipates achieving EBITDA positivity in 2024.

Currently, the brand has over 5000+ products in eight key product categories and has three stores in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.