Retail Employees’ Day is celebrated on the 12th of December every year not just in India but across 24 countries across the world.

BS Nagesh, Founder, Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India ( TRRAIN ) and Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, Retailers Association of India ( RAI ) invite the retail industry to celebrate the force that drives it—its employees—on a day that is specially earmarked for them. A day by for retailers for the retailers.