Skybags achieves over 1 million website visitors in one month

Bengaluru: Youth-centred bag brand from the House of VIP Industries, Skybags has witnessed 939% increase in overall website traffic and achieved over 1 million website visitors in one month, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The brand recently unveiled its lifestyle website embodying its central theme of ‘move in style’.

In addition to the surge in website visitors, Skybags also recorded a 382% increase in consumer interactions on its website and a substantial 189% surge in the number of purchasers.

“As the digital commerce landscape continues to gain momentum within our industry, at VIP, our commitment lies in catering to consumers on their preferred platforms. We believe that by utilizing our direct-to-consumer channels, which are fortified by cutting-edge technology and a resilient logistics infrastructure, we can significantly elevate the user experience and overall consumer satisfaction,” said Suyash Dongare, head of digital marketing at VIP Industries.

Skybags was founded in 2011 and today its products are available in over 10,497 retail outlets. It offers trolleys, rucksacks, backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags and daily essentials.

In addition to Skybags, VIP Industries encompasses various luggage and bag brands, including VIP, Carlton, Aristocrat, Caprese, and Alfa.