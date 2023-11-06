Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Skybags achieves over 1 million website visitors in one month

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
8
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand also recorded a 382% increase in consumer interactions on its website and a substantial 189% surge in the number of purchasers

Bengaluru: Youth-centred bag brand from the House of VIP Industries, Skybags has witnessed 939% increase in overall website traffic and achieved over 1 million website visitors in one month, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The brand recently unveiled its lifestyle website embodying its central theme of ‘move in style’.

In addition to the surge in website visitors, Skybags also recorded a 382% increase in consumer interactions on its website and a substantial 189% surge in the number of purchasers.

“As the digital commerce landscape continues to gain momentum within our industry, at VIP, our commitment lies in catering to consumers on their preferred platforms. We believe that by utilizing our direct-to-consumer channels, which are fortified by cutting-edge technology and a resilient logistics infrastructure, we can significantly elevate the user experience and overall consumer satisfaction,” said Suyash Dongare, head of digital marketing at VIP Industries.

Skybags was founded in 2011 and today its products are available in over 10,497 retail outlets. It offers trolleys, rucksacks, backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags and daily essentials. 

In addition to Skybags, VIP Industries encompasses various luggage and bag brands, including VIP, Carlton, Aristocrat, Caprese, and Alfa.

Latest News
SpotlightPTI -

Bata to retail Nine West shoes, accessories in India

Under the arrangement, Bata India will have rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West shoes and accessories, across...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In